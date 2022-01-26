NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,031,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.11. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.