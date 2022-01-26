NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,603. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,901 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

