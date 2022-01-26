NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $19.60. NextGen Healthcare shares last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 3,291 shares traded.

The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

