NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NYSE NGL opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $269.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.58.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 59,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Ciolek acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 827,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 544,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 182,190 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

