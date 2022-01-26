Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Insider Eric Peter Radzak Sells 5,000 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) insider Eric Peter Radzak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 124.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

