Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Shares Down 8.3%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

NKRKY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $522.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.7067 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

