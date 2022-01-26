Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,048 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,493,000 after acquiring an additional 476,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,538,000 after acquiring an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,143,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,975. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

