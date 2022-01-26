NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $232.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $581.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.73. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

