O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 127.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.66 and its 200 day moving average is $188.70. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.27 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.