O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 652 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 114.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $149.20 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.87 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

