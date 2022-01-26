O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 29.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dorman Products by 23.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.70. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.