O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 117.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 89.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.9% in the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,713,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $2,620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCM. Cowen decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

