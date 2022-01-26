O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 65.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $618,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKY opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

