O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

