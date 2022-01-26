Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

OVLY opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $148.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55.

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $131,825. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

