Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

OTLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 19.71.

OTLY stock opened at 6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 6.11 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is 13.32.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

