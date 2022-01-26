OAX Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market cap of $9.37 million and $125,416.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

