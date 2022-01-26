Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $35.37. 643,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,967,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.