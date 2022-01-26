OLO (NYSE:OLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.34

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 7700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Several research firms have commented on OLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other OLO news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $299,035.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 606,183 shares of company stock valued at $17,115,952.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

