Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.