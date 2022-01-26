Omni (OMNI) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $20.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00008565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00291025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,313 coins and its circulating supply is 562,997 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.