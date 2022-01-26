OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,967 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 103.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 13.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CLR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,124. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

