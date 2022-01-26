OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.58. 12,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.57. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

