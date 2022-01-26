OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,536 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after buying an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after buying an additional 98,247 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,152,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

