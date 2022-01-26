OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 144,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,666,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

