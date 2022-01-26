OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,623,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 430,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DVYE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,008. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.