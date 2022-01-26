ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price Up 7.5%

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $57.33. Approximately 127,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,125,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

