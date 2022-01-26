OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to post $84.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.40 million and the lowest is $83.70 million. OneSpaWorld reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,107%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year sales of $142.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $143.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $458.00 million, with estimates ranging from $390.70 million to $529.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 40.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after buying an additional 1,750,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSW stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.49.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.