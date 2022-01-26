OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Financial

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $728.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

