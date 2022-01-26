OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Financial

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.
NASDAQ ONEW opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $728.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In other OneWater Marine news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $1,225,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,102 shares of company stock worth $8,640,863 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
