Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will report sales of $49.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.19 million. Ooma reported sales of $44.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $191.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.45 million to $192.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $208.94 million, with estimates ranging from $206.03 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 84,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,125. The company has a market cap of $412.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 171,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ooma by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 15.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 60.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 233,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

