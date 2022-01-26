Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after buying an additional 67,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of TM opened at $197.01 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $139.29 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.12. The company has a market capitalization of $275.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $68.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

