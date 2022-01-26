Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,508 shares of company stock worth $612,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

