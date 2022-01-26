Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after buying an additional 284,171 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $185.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.36 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.60 and its 200 day moving average is $315.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.36.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,788.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,997. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

