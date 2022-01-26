Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

