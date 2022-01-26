Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Workiva worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $49,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 26,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $4,186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 956,000 shares of company stock worth $144,616,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

NYSE:WK opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -175.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.