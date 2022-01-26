Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.48 Million Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UI. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 90.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UI opened at $276.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.97 and a 200-day moving average of $305.41. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $261.49 and a one year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

