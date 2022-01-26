Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,384 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $227.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.31 and a 200-day moving average of $246.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.