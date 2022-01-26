Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,558 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bbva USA grew its stake in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.26.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $276.32 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.21 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

