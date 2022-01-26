Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 11,459 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VWO opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

