Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

GPN stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

