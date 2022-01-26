Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.80

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as low as $1.72. Optex Systems shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 840 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.46.

About Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

