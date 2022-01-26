OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for OptiNose in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

OPTN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $178.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 47.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 170,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 71.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

