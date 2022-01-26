Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3,504.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

