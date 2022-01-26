Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $94.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 401,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

