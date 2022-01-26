OSI Systems (OSIS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. OSI Systems has set its FY22 guidance at $5.72-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $5.720-$6.000 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.79. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $83.68 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OSI Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

