Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Buys 5,000 Shares

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.16 per share, with a total value of C$20,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 953,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,967,392.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,528.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$42,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 15,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, with a total value of C$59,250.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.96 per share, with a total value of C$118,773.00.

On Friday, October 29th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$13,450.00.

Osisko Mining stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.14. 1,395,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,174. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.33 and a 12 month high of C$4.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.