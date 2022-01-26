Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Trading Down 9.9%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s share price fell 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $16.16. 79,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,471,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OZON. Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ozon by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,884,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,397,000 after acquiring an additional 822,418 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ozon by 1,948.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ozon by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
