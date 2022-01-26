Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Trading Down 9.9%

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s share price fell 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $16.16. 79,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,471,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OZON. Zacks Investment Research raised Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Ozon by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,884,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,397,000 after acquiring an additional 822,418 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ozon by 1,948.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ozon by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

