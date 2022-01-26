PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACCAR stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.73. 48,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

