PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

