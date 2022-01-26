PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Up 7.1%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 79,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,638,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.
The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $92,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.