PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Up 7.1%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.18. Approximately 79,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,638,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $92,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

